Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Critical Analysis

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summit Hotel Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.63%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.12%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.13 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -24.59 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $294.12 million 7.05 -$15.68 million $1.45 16.90

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -52.10% -12.12% -5.70% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -7.88% -2.30% -1.23%

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

