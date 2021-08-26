Waltonchain Market Cap Achieves $74.10 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $74.10 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.56 or 0.06623116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00127365 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,351,852 coins and its circulating supply is 77,630,820 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.