Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Now Covered by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-Mart de México from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.