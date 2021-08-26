Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 158,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

