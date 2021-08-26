W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Decreased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.82. 181,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,012. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

