W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $33,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.