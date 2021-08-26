W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $82.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.12. 444,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,828. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

