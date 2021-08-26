W Green Pay Hits Market Cap of $197,419.56 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $197,419.56 and $12,510.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.02 or 0.00762962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00098452 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

