Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $189.58. The stock had a trading volume of 569,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,790. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

