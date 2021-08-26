Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.93. 29,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41. Vroom has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,184 shares of company stock worth $4,591,163. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

