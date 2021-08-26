Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.18. Vonage shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 2,291 shares changing hands.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

