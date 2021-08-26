Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 2.31% of Vocera Communications worth $31,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $2,600,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

