Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $688.13 million and a P/E ratio of 90.16.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,766 shares of company stock valued at $18,652,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

