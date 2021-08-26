Virtue Poker (VPP) Hits Market Cap of $7.56 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $480,380.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00126088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00156728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,142.09 or 1.00149451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01038278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.75 or 0.06455575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

