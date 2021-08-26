Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%.

Shares of VIOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,807. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.36.

VIOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viomi Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

