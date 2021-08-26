VIMworld (VEED) One Day Volume Hits $80,764.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $45.17 million and approximately $80,764.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155323 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.