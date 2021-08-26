Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,611 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $89,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $222.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.