Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $82,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 98,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $178.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $324.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

