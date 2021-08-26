Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,942 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $70,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

