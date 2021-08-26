Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 294,437 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $78,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,751,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMT opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

