Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 27,297 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $71,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120,284 shares of company stock worth $80,058,603. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWTX opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.