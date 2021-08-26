Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,606. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

