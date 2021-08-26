Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

VIAV stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.