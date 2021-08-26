Vesper Price Tops $8.49 on Major Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.49 or 0.00018133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vesper has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $41.78 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00121074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00153209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.74 or 0.99899860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.01022296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.06 or 0.06605652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,918,876 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.