Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the July 29th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRUS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 317,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,928. Verus International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.
About Verus International
