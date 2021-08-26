Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the July 29th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRUS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 317,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,928. Verus International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

Get Verus International alerts:

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.