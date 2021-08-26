Verso (VSO) Trading Up 201.8% Over Last Week

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Verso has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1.14 million worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded 201.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00125289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00156808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.08 or 0.99879652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.01029529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.77 or 0.06455311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

