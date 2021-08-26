Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of VRCA opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

