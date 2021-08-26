Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,454 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 521,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 261,747 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

