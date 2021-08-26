Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,074 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

GPK stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.