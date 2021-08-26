Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 491,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,368 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $123.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

