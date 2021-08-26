Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,012 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 70,564 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 27.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 103,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,906,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock worth $134,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

