Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $266.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 234.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.