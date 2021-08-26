Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,363 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

