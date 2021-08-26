Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,929 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $40.65 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

