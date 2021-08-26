Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $479.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

