Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $754.44 Million

Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post sales of $754.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.40 million to $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $702.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.59. 11,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

