VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.92. VEON shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 140,629 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

