VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.92. VEON shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 140,629 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
