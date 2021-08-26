Bank of America Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to “Buy”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.70 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

