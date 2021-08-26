VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of VEON by 100.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 402,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,411. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. VEON has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

