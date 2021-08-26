Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $477,895,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,230,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,928,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $105.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

