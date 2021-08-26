Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Ballast Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.45. The company had a trading volume of 379,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

