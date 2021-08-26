Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

