Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,932. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44.

