Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,800,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

