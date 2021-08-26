Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.81

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.81 and last traded at $95.61, with a volume of 3663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 855,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

