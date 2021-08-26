Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

