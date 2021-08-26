Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,029. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

