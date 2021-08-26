VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SMOG stock opened at $160.48 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.69.

