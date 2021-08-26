Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 946,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

