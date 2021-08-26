Vai (VAI) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $86.79 million and $1.87 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,016.20 or 1.00191418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.66 or 0.01034937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.17 or 0.06410405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

